Bruins Daily: Canes Outclass Bruins; Leafs Send Message; Oilers Choke

The Boston Bruins were once-again out-classed by the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1.

What do the Bruins need to do to even this series on Wednesday?

The Toronto Maple Leafs throttled the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their series.

Boston Bruins

Different season but same old story as the Boston Bruins got thumped 5-1 by the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. The Bruins have now lost four straight to the Hurricanes and been outscored 22-2.

In the first installment of ‘Murph’s Take’, I give my read on what transpired between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1:

The Boston Bruins are going to need more from their defensemen and forwards in front of their respective nets. Matt Grzelcyk and Brandon Carlo, here’s looking at you.

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was non-committal about keeping Linus Ullmark between the pipes for Game 2.

ICYMI, my BHN partner-in-scribe Joe Haggerty picked the Boston Bruins in six games and I have the Hurricanes in 5.

National Hockey Now

Canada Hockey Now

NHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs routed the defending, back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning 5-0 in Game 1 of their series. Mitch Marner silenced the doubters by scoring and snapping a 1,118-day, 18-game, 49-shot drought since his last playoff goal: April 11, 2019. He also added two assists and it’s one game but my prediction of Mitch Marner winning th Conn Smythe ain’t looking bad for now.

Much like the Carolina Hurricanes did to the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of their series, the St. Louis Blues owned the Minnesota Wild again to take Game 1 4-0. The Blues have won six straight games over the Wild and are 10-0-1 overall in their last 11 games against the Wild.

When the Los Angeles Kings won the 2012 Stanley Cup, they came into the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the eighth seed and major underdogs, this year they finished a lot better but are still big dogs to the Edmonton Oilers. Well, it was Déjà vu in Game 1 against the Edmonton Oilers Monday as the 2012 Conn Smythe winner, Jonathan Quick stole the show again in a 4-3 win and 1-0 series lead for the Kings.