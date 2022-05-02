Murph’s Bruins-Hurricanes Game 1 Picks: Perfect Storm For Canes

The Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes kick off their 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series in Raleigh, North Carolina tonight and the regular season is any indication, a red, black and white storm could pick up fast at PNC Arena.

The Boston Bruins (51-26-5, 107 pts), and their fans would be sorely mistaken if they let recent playoff success against the Hurricanes have any bearing on who they think could win this upcoming series. The Hurricanes (54-20-8, 116 pts), finished the regular season with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, six points behind the President’s Trophy-winning Florida Panthers, and had the third best record overall in the NHL. More importantly, the Hurricanes have absolutely dominated the Boston Bruins this season going 3-0-0 and outscoring the Bruins 16-1 with the last meeting ending in a 6-0 Carolina Hurricanes win.

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t seem to be pre-game and that’s how his players better be approaching this game.

“I’m not sure we did anything well against this team in the regular season so we’re not going to go too far back on that; we just didn’t play well against them” Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy acknowledged following his team’s game-day skate Monday.

My BHN partner-in-scribe picked the Boston Bruins in six games for the series and surprisingly he gave the edge on the blue line to the Hurricanes defensive corps. Love ya Haggs, but have you watched this Canes team closely this season? I have and their blue line is far superior to the one-trick pony that is the Charlie McAvoy-Hampus Lindholm pairing. The Hurricanes got 41 goals from their defensemen this season and 201 points. The Bruins meanwhile got 25 goals from their blue line and had 103 points, with 53 of those points from Charlie McAvoy.

In addition to the Canes’ superiority on defense, they’re just as deep up front where they, like the Bruins can roll three forward lines. That being said and as Haggs pointed out the Bruins do have more high-end skill up front with the likes of Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Taylor Hall.

This game though and this series just has the earmarks of a team that’s due in the Hurricanes here and that’s why they’re my pick in Game 1 and in the series.

Before we dive into my bets and score prediction for Game 1 Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes, hockey fans still have time to get their bets in. BetMGM’s current promo for new users has been updated so for those who are wanting to get in a risk-free bet can look into claiming it for the first round of playoffs because it looks to be a close game.

Bets:

Hurricanes -1.5 (+215)

Over 5.5 (-115)

Tony DeAngelo Over 2.5 shots (+146)

Tony Deangelo to score (+400)

Jake DeBrusk to score (+225)

Prediction Game 1: Hurricanes 5 Bruins 2

Prediction Series: Canes in 5