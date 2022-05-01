Boston Bruins GM ‘Believes In His Heart’ Bergeron Keeps Playing

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is readying for his 13th Stanley Cup playoff journey that starts Monday night in Carolina with Game 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The 36-year-old wouldn’t say on Sunday following Boston Bruins practice whether it would be his last as he enters the postseason without a contract for next season, and only indicated he’s “staying in the moment” for this season after a 107-point regular season for the Black and Gold.

“I’ve done a good job of staying in the moment and I think that’s where I’m at still…being ready for Game 1 of the playoffs and that’s all I should focus on,” said Bergeron, who finished his regular season with a hat trick for his 400th career goal with the Boston Bruins.

🎥 Patrice Bergeron on facing the Hurricanes in the first round : “They’re on the puck, they play tight defense, and they’re a fast team. They’re very aggressive…a lot of skills but at the same time they take care of their defense. It’s a great team that we’re facing.” pic.twitter.com/9qtscmOzaK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 1, 2022

Instead Bergeron talked about his mindset entering the postseason, and what he was trying to impart on some of his less experienced Boston Bruins teammates.

“Stay comfortable in the uncomfortable, I think is the biggest thing, and enjoy the ride,” said Bergeron, who has 46 goals and 120 points in 160 career Stanley Cup playoff games. “It goes by fast & I think that’s one of the things as an older player you want to let guys know. It’s a privilege to be here & to make the most of it.”

The Boston Bruins have made it clear they want Bergeron back next season, and that’s really a no-brainer after he posted 25 goals and 65 points in 73 games in his 18th NHL season. He’s still a leader, a No. 1 center and one of the best two-way centers in the NHL again this season while looking like a clear-cut favorite for his NHL-record fifth Selke Trophy. The likelihood is that if he does return, it would be on a one or two-year deal to close out his NHL career around a supporting Boston Bruins cast that’s still Stanley Cup-caliber.

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made it clear they’re just waiting for the word from Bergeron that he wants to stick around, which hasn’t happened until this point. Interesting that Sweeney said he “believes in his heart” that Bergeron is going to keep going with the Bruins, and it was telling that Patrice Bergeron talked with proud about scoring all 400 of his NHL goals with the B’s organization when he accomplished it earlier this week.

“My job is to put together the most competitive group that we can so I can extend his shelf life of wanting to play. His impact is not questioned, in terms of what he can do on and off the ice,” said Sweeney. “It’s just a matter of if he wants to continue doing it and we’re hopeful that he does. I believe in my heart that he does, but that’s ultimately Patrice’s decision. I’ve been very respectful of that from Day One and will continue to be until he says ‘let’s get it done.’

The Boston Bruins are hoping they will get that word from Bergeron once this postseason is over because a retirement, or departure, by Bergeron would leave the Boston Bruins with a massive hole in the middle of their forward group.