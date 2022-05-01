Bruins Daily: Bruins Got Carolina On Minds; Could Price Retire?

The Boston Bruins have Carolina on their minds as they head south to Raleigh for Games 1 and 2 of their first round series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Mayor of Walpole is back in the show and headed to the Stanley Cup playoffs with the Boston Bruins.

Could Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price wind up retiring or (wink-wink), go on LTIR?

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins schedule for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is set.

The Bruins have drawn arguably the toughest matchup for them in the structurally sound Carolina Hurricanes who dominated them in the regular season.

The Mayor of Walpole, Chris Wagner, who just played his first NHL game of the season, will be on the playoff roster for the Boston Bruins.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Has former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara played his last NHL game? If so, he went out in style, scoring on his last shot for the New York Islanders.

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Drew O’Connor.

Philly: It appears that Milton, MA native Keith Yandle has played his final NHL game.

Wash: Can the Washington Capitals upset the Florida Panthers in the first round?

Detroit: Jeff Blashill is out as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings.

Colorado: What went wrong for Matt Duchene with the Colorado Avalanche?

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: Carey Price admitted he played the final game of the season for the Montreal Canadiens as if it may be his final game of his career.

Calgary: Despite being heavy favorites in their first round series with the Dallas Stars, the Calgary Flames are pretending they’re underdogs.

NHL

Can the Toronto Maple Leafs shed the first round choker label and beat the Tampa Bay Lightning? Here’s four reasons that may not happen.