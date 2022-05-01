Connect with us

Bruins Daily: Bruins Got Carolina On Minds; Could Price Retire?

3 hours ago

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins have Carolina on their minds as they head south to Raleigh for Games 1 and 2 of their first round series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Mayor of Walpole is back in the show and headed to the Stanley Cup playoffs with the Boston Bruins.

Could Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price wind up retiring or (wink-wink), go on LTIR?

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins schedule for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is set.

The Bruins have drawn arguably the toughest matchup for them in the structurally sound Carolina Hurricanes who dominated them in the regular season.

The Mayor of Walpole, Chris Wagner, who just played his first NHL game of the season, will be on the playoff roster for the Boston Bruins.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Has former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara played his last NHL game? If so, he went out in style, scoring on his last shot for the New York Islanders.

Pittsburgh: The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Drew O’Connor.

Philly: It appears that Milton, MA native Keith Yandle has played his final NHL game.

Wash: Can the Washington Capitals upset the Florida Panthers in the first round?

Detroit: Jeff Blashill is out as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings.

Colorado: What went wrong for Matt Duchene with the Colorado Avalanche?

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: Carey Price admitted he played the final game of the season for the Montreal Canadiens as if it may be his final game of his career.

Calgary: Despite being heavy favorites in their first round series with the Dallas Stars, the Calgary Flames are pretending they’re underdogs.

NHL

Can the Toronto Maple Leafs shed the first round choker label and beat the Tampa Bay Lightning? Here’s four reasons that may not happen.

 

 

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

