Bruins Daily: Bruins Can Still Move Up; Vegas Misses Playoffs

The Boston Bruins can still grab the third slot in the Atlantic Division if the Tampa Bay Lightning lose outright.

The Vegas Golden Knights are officially eliminated from playoff contention.

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins can finish no worse than the first wild card in the Eastern Conference. If the Stanley Cup Playoffs were to begin today, the Bruins would start them in Raleigh against the Caroline Hurricanes. However, with two games left for both the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Bruins, if the Bruins win their final two games of the season and the Lightning go either 0-2-0 or 0-1-1 then things can change. A 2-0-0 run by the Bruins and a 0-2-0 run by the Bolts would allow the Bruins to grab the three slot in the Atlantic and have them headed to Toronto to play the Leafs next week. If the Bruins go 2-0-0 and the Lightning finish 0-1-1 the Bruins would still play the Leafs because they would win the regulation wins tiebreaker over the Lightning. Got all that?

The Boston Bruins are officially in shutdown playoff mode as their 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers and they’re having fun doing it.

For any NHL fan outside of Boston, Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand is most arguably one of the most hated players in the league. Apparently most NHL players feel the same way according to those who took part in the latest NHL Player poll.

Hate to play against him – but would love to have him on their team. @bmarch63 (@NHLBruins) has a special mix of skill and grit that players would rather line up beside than compete against. #NHLPAPlayerPoll pic.twitter.com/dGPb8j3FnM — NHLPA (@NHLPA) April 27, 2022

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders are pretty much ready to just end this season.

Pittsburgh: David Morehouse stepped down as CEO of the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

Philly: So where will the Philadelphia Flyers end up picking in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft?

Wash: Will Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin play before the regular season ends?

Florida: What exactly were the Buffalo Sabres thinking trading Sam Reinhart to the Panthers?

Detroit: So can someone explain why Auston Matthews is the first American player to score 60 goals and not Brett Hull? The lads at Detroit Hockey Now can.

Colorado: Are the Nashville Predators or the Dallas Stars a better option for the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas: Despite a start-studded lineup and circumventing the salary cap, the Vegas Golden Knights will not play in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: Sometimes my job just puts me in those moments where I pinch myself and interviewing legendary Montreal Canadiens head coach Scotty Bowman is one of those moments.

Vancouver: The Vancouver Canucks may have fell short of the Stanley Cup Playoffs but they’ve got a keeper and gamer in Quinn Hughes.

Calgary: The Calgary Flames have sent a message to their likely playoff opponent, the Nashville Predators.

NHL

Sidney Crosby may be getting older but he’s still the most complete player in the eyes of his peers.