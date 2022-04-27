Bruins Daily: Bruins Big Guns Back? Price’s Comeback Has Rask Feel

The Boston Bruins have had to depend on their scoring depth lately but their big guns appear to be returning to form just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price appears to have had another setback in his comeback attempt.

Did the Detroit Red Wings almost acquire Wayne Gretzky back in 1988?

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Erik Haula and Taylor Hall scored six seconds apart, Jake DeBrusk scored the game-winner and Brad Marchand lit the lamp as the Boston Bruins gained a huge two points in the standings with a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers Tuesday.

Are the big guns about to wake up for the Boston Bruins? Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron snapped out of his slump Sunday, David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist in his first game back after missing nine, and Brad Marchand snapped his 11-game goal-scoring slump Tuesday.

Speaking of Pastrnak, he and defenseman Hampus Lindholm were back in the lineup Tuesday against the Florida Panthers after missing a 5-3 win for the Boston Bruins over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders are winding down their season the same way they started it and they’re providing a nice game plan for general manager Lou Lamoriello as to what his offseason focus should be.

Philly: So who has been the team MVP for the Philadelphia Flyers in a season to forget?

Wash: The Washington Capitals are playing it safe with Alexander Ovechkin’s injury.

Florida: The Florida Panthers signed a new mega-deal with Bally Sports that should give them some money to spend.

Detroit: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mo Seider will be representing his native Germany in the World Championships in Finland next month.

Vegas: Are Vegas Golden Knights fans and media being too harsh on Jack Eichel?

San Jose: Will the San Jose Sharks allow winger Alexander Barabanov to make it to unrestricted free agency?

Canada Hockey Now

Vancouver: The Vancouver Canucks entered Tuesday’s tilt with the Seattle Kraken clinging to playoff hopes.

Calgary: Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev is his team’s nominee for the Masterton Trophy.

NHL

Did the Edmonton Oilers almost trade Wayne Gretzky to the Detroit Red Wings instead of the Los Angeles Kings in 1988?

The Toronto Maple Leafs are battling some injuries as the Stanley Cup Playoffs arrive but they don’t seemed too worried