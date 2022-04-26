Pastrnak Racks Up The Hardware As Bruins Announce Season Awards

Boston Bruins star winger David Pastrnak added two more awards to his growing list of accolades with the Bruins and in the NHL.

In the annual end of the season awards just prior to the Boston Bruins hosting the Florida Panthers Tuesday, Pastrnak was awarded the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy awarded to the player exemplifying outstanding performance on home ice as determined by the Boston Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Heading into Tuesday’s game, Pastrnak had 26 goals and 18 assists in 36 games on TD Garden ice this season. This is the second time Pastrnak has taken home the Dufresne Trophy after winning it in 2019-20.

David Pastrnak has 39 goals and 34 assists overall in 70 games and just returned from a nine-game hiatus due to an undisclosed injury.

Pastrnak was also the No. 1 Star for the Bruins Three Stars, as selected by 98.5 The Sports Hub, for being top performers at home games over the course of the season. Brad Marchand was the second star and Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was the third star.

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy won the Eddie Shore Award, given to the player who shows exceptional hustle and determination, chosen by the “Gallery Gods”. McAvoy is tied with Marchand for the team lead in assists with 45 helpers and leads all Bruins defensemen in goals with ten lamplighters.

Nick Foligno took home the John P. Bucyk Award for providing exceptional off-ice charitable contributions, chosen by John Bucyk. Per the Boston Bruins:

Foligno has been involved in every virtual visit this season with local Boston area hospitals as well as the Bruins annual Toy Shopping event. In 2020, Nick and his wife Janelle started The Heart’s Playbook Foundation in honor of their daughter Milana who has been battling heart disease since birth. The goal of their foundation is to help patients and families work with the best physicians, receive the best care and engage with the best technology in heart health, and be introduced to some of the most positive communities so that they may have positive outcomes. The Foligno family participated in Heart Health Night at TD Garden on April 12, providing gift bags to heart health patients and heart healthy recipes to share throughout the Bruins game.