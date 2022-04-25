Bruins Wrap: Bergeron Legend Grows; Dubois Rumors, Lehner Done

The legend of Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is growing and growing across the NHL; why is not doing the same in Boston?

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner is done for the season.

Godspeed Guy Lafleur.

Now onto the BHN Bruins Wrap:

Boston Bruins

On a night where a legend and Quebec icon in Canadiens hall of famer Guy Lafleur was honored in a beautiful pre-game ceremony after passing away Friday, Boston Bruins captain and Quebec native, Patrice Bergeron came up big again. Bergeron scored two goals and showed why he should be held with such prestige more than he is in Boston in a 5-3 Bruins win over the Canadiens.

In case you missed the tribute to Guy Lafleur, watch this and I’ll buy you a drink if you’re not choked up after!

Erik Haula, Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy also came up huge to help the Boston Bruins sweep the season series with their longtime rivals.

After requesting a trade from the Boston Bruins back in November, Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk has put his desire to leave aside, become a better teammate and delivered on the ice with his second 20-goal season.

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak didn’t play Sunday night in Montreal and wasn’t there to soak in the pre-game celebration for the life of Guy Lafleur, but Boston Bruins head coach made sure to mention him when talking about Guy Lafleur. In fact, he compared him to the Canadiens legend!

National Hockey Now

NYI: A week after they lost arguably their most popular alumni member in Mike Bossy, the New York Islanders invited their alumni back to reunite and reminisce.

Pitt: I have to agree with Dan Kingerski from Pittsburgh Hockey Now and his assessment of the TNT NHL broadcasts lately. They have been bar far, way better than ESPN/ABC, but lately it’s more about the analysts and not the game.

Philly: Philadelphia Flyers center and Dorchester, MA native Kevin Hayes has been through a year from hell and he’s definitely getting a top 3 vote from yours truly!

Wash: Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Florida: The Florida Panthers will be without forward Ryan Lomberg for Tuesday’s game against the Boston Bruins as he was suspended by the NHL for instigating a fight with Tampa Bay’s Erik Cernak on Sunday night. Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette was fined $10,000 for getting a game misconduct during the aftermath of the Lomberg scuffle.

Colorado: As he tries to get his team ready for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar is not holding back when he addresses what needs to happen to the media.

Vegas: Just brutal news out of Las Vegas. After Vegas Golden Knights head coach denied multiple reports that goalie Robin Lehner would have season-ending knee surgery, the team has now confirmed the rumors to be true. Note to those keyboard warriors who have been harassing Lehner as he tried to play through this injury: How’s that crow taste?

San Jose: How fast will San Jose Sharks rookie Thomas Bordeleau take it to the next level?

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: For obvious reasons, the Montreal Canadiens are once again being linked to Winnipeg Jets center and Quebec native Pierre-Luc Dubois. My partner-in-scribe at Montreal Hockey Now, Marco D’Amico, thinks the Habs should pass on acquiring Dubois.

Vancouver: The Vancouver Canucks are stepping up against ALS for one of their own.

Calgary: Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm finally reached the 40-goal plateau.

NHL

United States President Joe Biden did not acknowledge the Russian Tampa Bay Lightning players that helped them win back-to-back Stanley Cups Monday as Biden continues to deal with the war In Ukraine.

Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay has been signed by the Toronto Marlies, the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Before I let you go here, I just want to leave this amazing rendition of The Parting Glass by the High Kings for Guy Lafleur. I had the pleasure of basically being a fly on the wall one night in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire back in 2009, with Lafleur and my mentor, the late Russ Conway as they traded hockey and life stories. RIP Guy and Russ. Merci!

‘So fill to me the parting glass

And drink a health whate’er befalls

Then gently rise and softly call

Good night and joy be to you all’