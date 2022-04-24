Haggs: Boston Bruins Look Ready After Return Of ‘Elite’ Players |BHN+

BOSTON – Well, that was easy for the Boston Bruins.

Almost immediately and if by some magical nature, the Bruins looked like a better, much more complete team with the return of injured star players David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm along with goaltender Linus Ullmark. It wasn’t that way right from the first shift of the game, but it was almost that for the Boston Bruins in an impressive 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

Instead, both Lindholm and Pastrnak played a big role in Boston’s first goal at the end of the first period that got the B’s rolling and helped them build up a two-goal lead early in the second period that carried them to victory. To put it in perspective, the Bruins only managed three goals once in the eight games that Pastrnak missed with injury and did it immediately in his first game back.