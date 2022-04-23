Connect with us

Boston Bruins

Pastrnak, Lindholm, Ullmark (Starting), Returning For Bruins Vs Rangers

Published

6 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins got some great news hours before their Original 6 tilt with the New York Rangers Saturday afternoon (3 PM ET, ABC, ESPN+).

Just over an hour before faceoff at TD Garden, Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced that winger David Pastrnak, defenseman Hampus Lindholm and goalie Linus Ullmark will all return to the lineup for this important playoff-seeding matchup. Ullmark will get the starting nod between the pipes for the first time in three games.

David Pastrnak has missed the last nine games after suffering what’s believed to be a core injury in an awkward fall off a faceoff in a 3-2 overtime win for the Boston Bruins on April 4. Despite being out for just under three weeks, and thanks to Brad Marchand being in a monster scoring drought (no goals in nine games), the Bruins star winger still leads the team in goals with 38 lamplighters to go with 33 assists in 69 games.

Hampus Lindholm has missed eight games since suffering a lower-body injury the next night in a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. He has four assists in seven games since being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks just hours before the March 21 NHL Trade Deadline. Lindholm has five goals and 21 assists playing in 68 games total with the Boston Bruins and Ducks.

Linus Ullmark left with a upper-body injury after the first period of a 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on April 14 and has missed three games since then. Ullmark is 23-10-2 with a 2.57 GAA and .912 save percentage.

With Pastrnak, Lindholm and Ullmark back, the roster for the Boston Bruins today will likely be the one they play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron– Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall – Erik Haula – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic  – Charlie Coyle – Craig Smith

Nick Foligno – Tomáš Nosek – Curtis Lazar

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark 

Jeremy Swayman

 

Related Topics:

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Copyright ©2020 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now.