Montreal Canadiens Legend Guy Lafleur Passes Away At 70

Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 70 years old.

The most famous #10 to play the game holds most of the team’s records, such as assists (728), points (1246), single-season points (136), and single-season goal totals (60). He was the club’s last true offensive superstar and was remembered fondly by the fan base for his flair for the dramatic and his clutch goal-scoring, especially during the Canadiens’ dynasty years in the 1970s.

Le Démon Blond or The Flower as he was affectionately know, won the Stanley Cup five times between 1973 and 1979 with the Montreal Canadiens. He also added three Art Ross Trophies (1976,1977,1978), two Hart Memorial Trophies (1977,1978), three Lester B. Pearson Awards (1976,1977,1978) and one Conn Smythe Trophy (1977) in his career. In 1985, Lafleur had his #10 retired, being only the fifth player in franchise history at the time to receive such an honour. All these accolades earned him a surefire induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1988, being one of the most electric players in the NHL during his tenure in the league.

Guy Lafleur was the 1st overall pick for the Montreal Canadiens in 1971, a pick that was acquired along with Francois Lacombe, by general manager Sam Pollock in exchange for Montreal’s 1970 1st round pick and Ernie Hickie. The trade has been viewed in hindsight as one of the best value trades in the modern history of the NHL and gift-wrapped the Montreal Canadiens with the best offensive player they’ve had over the last 50 years.

The passing of The Flower is a huge loss to the Montreal Canadiens and the hockey community in general. He may have played for the Bruins’ biggest rival, but his flair for the dramatic fueled the memorable rivalry between Montreal and Boston in the 70s which has carried on to this day.

Boston Hockey Now would like to extend his family, friends and all the hockey community their sincere condolences in this time of grieving.

Merci Guy.