Bruins Wrap: Bruins Lost As Playoffs Loom; Guy Lafleur Passes Away

Before we get into your Boston Bruins land NHL links from the day that was on Friday, we at Boston Hockey Now would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Guy Lafleur, who passed away from cancer at the age of 70 on Friday morning.

We also send our shared love of ‘The Flower’, as he was affectionately known to the Montreal Canadiens family, those on the Canadiens beat that were close to Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens fans, the city of Montreal and the province of Quebec. While Lafleur tortured the hearts of the Boston Bruins and their fans, he may have been one of the most respected enemies in the longstanding rivalry.

Ironically the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens will meet on Sunday night in the Habs’ first game at the Bell Centre since his passing on Friday. That promises to be moment, filled with sadness but more celebration of his life and all he did for the city of Montreal and the game of hockey.

RIP Flower.

Now onto the BHN Bruins Wrap:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins were shut out 4-0 by the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday and while they poured on 52 shots, they’re not doing the little things to make those shots count. The Bruins are now 5-5 in their last ten games and 5-6 in the month of April as they head into a crucial game with the New York Rangers at TD Garden Saturday. As my colleague Joe Haggerty wrote Friday, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy is ticked off and rightfully so because the Boston Bruins aren’t close to playing the brand of hockey they will need to compete in the Stanley Cup playoff which begin on May 2.

The Bruins paid respect to Guy Lafleur and will surely do so prior to their game with his former team, the Rangers Saturday.

The Bruins join the hockey world in mourning the passing of Canadiens legend and Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, and the entire Montreal organization. pic.twitter.com/DghuiJKMI0 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 22, 2022

National Hockey Now

NYI: The New York Islanders began the 2021-22 season with a bout with COVID and now they’re finishing it that way.

Pitt: Bryan Rust is likely to remain on the second line as Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin returns Saturday from a four-game suspension.

Philly: What the Philadelphia Flyers‘ chances of winning the NHL Draft Lottery?

Wash: Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has now tied Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons in NHL history at

Florida: The Florida Panthers have now clinched the Eastern Conference’s top seed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Will they play the Boston Bruins in the opening round?

Detroit: Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now recalled how he stopped Guy Lafleur on a breakaway in a charity game.

Colorado: Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic recalls being roommates with Guy Lafleur when they were teammates with the Quebec Nordiques.

Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer has denied a report that embattled goalie Robin Lehner is set to undergo knee surgery and done for the season.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Martin St. Louis lost his hero when Guy Lafleur passed away on Friday.

Vancouver: Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey Now recalled the first time he met Guy Lafleur.

Calgary: Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk become the second Flames player to hit the century mark this season after Johnny Gaudreau did it last week.

NHL

So far Michael Farber’s TSN tribute to Guy Lafleur is the most amazing I’ve seen. Michael is one of the best in our biz for reason!