Talking Points: DeBrusk, McAvoy Clutch In 3-2 Bruins OT Win Over Blues

Charlie McAvoy scored 48 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins pulled within one point of the Tampa Bay Lightning for third place in the Atlantic Division with a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. In the process, the Bruins snapped a nine-game win streak for the Blues.

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk assisted on the McAvoy overtime winner and scored his 23rd goal of the season to continue his productive post-trade deadline play.

Taylor Hall also scored for the Bruins; Boston Bruins defensemen Derek Forbort and Matt Grzelcyk each had assists and Charlie Coyle and Erik Haula chipped in with one helper each.

Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko had two assists to give him two goals and two assists against the Bruins in two games over the last week. Pavel Buchnevich also registered four points (1g, 3a) in the two games against the Bruins with a goal and an assist on Tuesday. Robert Thomas scored the game-tying goal with three seconds left in the second period for the Blues to help force overtime.

Boston Bruins rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves for his second straight win and Blues goalie Ville Husso was sensational with a 33-save performance.

GOLD STAR: After scoring six goals in a five-game scoring and point (8) streak, Jake DeBrusk went pointless on April 5 in a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, and then had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on April 8. Heading into this game though, DeBrusk was pointless in four games. Well, DeBrusk picked a great time to potentially get hot again and start a new scoring and/or point streak. This was a gut-check win for the Bruins after the Blues came into their house last week and beat them, and DeBrusk was ready to exact revenge. He finished with a goal and an assist in 17:12 TOI and had four shots.

Jake DeBrusk ties it with his 23rd goal of the season. His career-high is 27.

BLACK EYE: Yes, it’s getting repetitive here to smack the powerplay for the Boston Bruins with a black eye but honestly, they’re a glutton for punishment. After going 0-for-2 on Tuesday, the Bruins are now 0-for-28 over their last eight games with their last powerplay goal goal coming against the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 5-2 win on April 2.

TURNING POINT: While the Boston Bruins came out of the second period tied 2-2, thanks to a Robert Thomas goal with three ticks left in the middle frame, they still set a tone for themselves and the game. As mentioned above, the Blues came into this game riding a nine-game win streak and after Buchnevich scored a powerplay goal at 11:49 of the first period, the Blues took it to the Bruins in the final half of the opening frame. The Bruins responded with authority though in the second period as they poured on the shots and scored the next two goals. DeBrusk tied the game 1:33 into the middle frame and Hall gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 9:44. Yes, the Blues tied it late in the period but the Bruins worked the Blues hard and out-shot them 17-9.

Taylor Hall is a Boston Bruin. 2-1 Boston.

HONORABLE MENTION: Charlie McAvoy has been getting some love for Norris Trophy consideration lately and on Tuesday he showed why again. Turning towards the bench to finish a shift, he read the play coming into the offensive zone, made a last-second twirl, jumped into the play and buried the overtime winner for his ninth goal of the season and fourth game-winner. With 44 assists, he now has 53 points.

BY THE NUMBERS: 99 – The point total for the Boston Bruins who now trail the Tampa Bay Lightning by a point for third place in the Atlantic Division. As of the final siren Tuesday night, the Bruins would still play the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think I was headed to the bench and then I was all alone in the slot and great job by JD to get it to me there.” – McAvoy on the overtime winner.