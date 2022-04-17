Haggs: Boston Bruins Swayman Shows It All In ‘Confident’ Win |BHN+

Clearly there will be improvements to the Boston Bruins overall game when injured impact players David Pastrnak and Hampus Lindholm return to the lineup, and a breather in the heavy schedule should alleviate the readily apparent mental and physical fatigue.

But one area where the Boston Bruins needed to see improvement right now was in the play of rookie netminder Jeremy Swayman, who had been struggling ahead of Saturday’s glistening 23-saves performance in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden. Swayman was 1-3-0 with a 3.66 goals against average and .877 save percentage during the month of April, and it looked like the 22-year-old had hit a bit of a rookie wall.

There was more to it, of course, as he worked on upping his ability to handle the puck and stayed on top of his rebound control.

But it all looked game in a Saturday matinee where Swayman had to be perfect with zero room for error in a one-goal game that snapped a season-worst three-game losing streak for the Black and Gold. With the Stanley Cup playoffs just weeks away, the return to brilliant room form for Swayman was something Boston needed to see while still hashing out their postseason goaltending plans.