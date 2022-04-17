Bruins Daily: Bruins Headed To The Playoffs; NHLPA Needs To Dump Fehr

The Boston Bruins will compete for the Stanley Cup once again.

In the opinion of this puck scribe, the NHLPA should vote Donald Fehr out ASAP for knowingly letting Kyle Beach’s allegations go unheard by USA Hockey. More on that from Sportsnet Elliotte Friedman below.

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are heading to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth straight season. The Bruins entered Saturday’s matinee tilt with the Pittsburgh Penguins needing one point to clinch a berth in the postseason and they earned it in a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Click here to purchase your playoff tickets.

National Hockey Now

Pitt: Here’s the Pittsburgh Penguins perspective of their loss to the Bruins Saturday.

NYI: New York Islanders forward Kiefer Barzal is blending right in on a line with star forward Mathew Barzal and veteran forward Zach Parise who has suddenly found the fountain of youth.

Wash: Longueuil, Quebec native Anthony Mantha lit up the team he grew up cheering for, the Montreal Canadiens, scoring two goals and adding two assists in an 8-4 romp for the Washington Capitals.

Vegas: The Vegas Golden Knights playoff hopes were put into jeopardy again as Mike Smith and the Edmonton Oilers shut them out 4-0.

San Jose: San Jose Sharks prospect Thomas Bordeleau will make his NHL debut Sunday.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: The first round pick that the Arizona Coyotes received from the Montreal Canadiens for Christian Dvorak last offseason has now been determined.

Vancouver: The Vancouver Canucks will now be without captain Bo Horvart for more than two weeks after it was determined that Horvat broke a bone in his foot.

NHL

Big props to Elliotte Friedman for calling out NHLPA Executive Director Donald Fehr and his handling of the Kyle Beach allegations. Fehr and his cohorts once again ducked accountability for not doing their job and helping a member of the PA in Beach. It’s absolutely disgusting that Fehr knew what was going on with Beach and did hardly anything to help, and then basically runs an investigation into himself and exonerates himself. Elliotte Friedman broke this story and later said that a succession plan is in place but it’s my belief that this needs to be dealt with swiftly and immediately as others who ignored Beach’s pleas and suffering were.

If you were lucky enough to catch the Toronto Maple Leafs-Ottawa Senators game Saturday, you went to bed happy if you can allow yourself to be just a hockey fan at times and be neutral. You went to bed happier if you’re a Leafs fan after a Mark Giordano overtime goal capped off a thrilling third period and overtime.

Happy Easter and Happy Passover!