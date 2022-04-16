Bruins Daily: Can Bruins Bounce Back? Mike Bossy Remembered

Can the Boston Bruins finally snap out of their current funk against the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday afternoon at TD Garden?

Has NHLPA Executive Director Donald Fehr really been cleared of any wrongdoing in the handling of the Kyle Beach allegations?

The Mike Bossy tributes and stories keep flowing.

That and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are officially in a slump having lost four of their last five games. How much of that can be attributed to the sudden rash of injuries the Bruins have experienced over the last ten days and how much of it is the team not playing good enough? My partner-in-scribe at BHN, Joe Haggerty gives his take and once again Bruce Cassidy gave him some juicy quotes to work with as he continues to call out his players.

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark will not suit up for the Bruins game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday afternoon.

Here’s a look at the Stanley Cup Playoffs race prior to the Bruins matinee battle with the Penguins Saturday.

National Hockey Now

Pitt: The Boston Bruins will not be shooting at Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry Saturday when the Pens come to town. Jarry is back in Pittsburgh being evaluated for a lower-body injury and Casey DeSmith will start against the Bruins.

NYI: The New York Islanders won one for Mike Bossy in his hometown as they blanked the Montreal Canadiens and spoiled Carey Price’s long-awaited return.

Wash: Alex Ovechkin reflected on the career and life of Mike Bossy Friday.

Florida: Claude Giroux and Jonathan Huberdeau have become quite the tandem for the Florida Panthers.

Detroit: Detroit Red Wings goalie prospect Magnus Hellberg has arrived in Motown.

Vegas: Could Logan Thompson be the starter for the Vegas Golden Knights if they make the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

San Jose: So why should anyone watch the San Jose Sharks now that they’re out of the playoff race?

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: The Bell Centre was once again rocking like it has for so many April playoff games in the past but this time it was for the long-awaited return of Carey Price.

Vancouver: It looks like the Vancouver Canucks could be without their captain Bo Horvat for a bit.

NHL

NHLPA Executive Director Donald Fehr wasn’t exactly cleared of any wrongdoing or lack of action in the Kyle Beach allegations and many still have questions for him.

The lads of 32 Thoughts Podcast remembered Mike Bossy.