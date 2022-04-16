BHN Daily
Bruins Daily: Can Bruins Bounce Back? Mike Bossy Remembered
Can the Boston Bruins finally snap out of their current funk against the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday afternoon at TD Garden?
Has NHLPA Executive Director Donald Fehr really been cleared of any wrongdoing in the handling of the Kyle Beach allegations?
The Mike Bossy tributes and stories keep flowing.
That and more in the latest BHN Daily:
Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins are officially in a slump having lost four of their last five games. How much of that can be attributed to the sudden rash of injuries the Bruins have experienced over the last ten days and how much of it is the team not playing good enough? My partner-in-scribe at BHN, Joe Haggerty gives his take and once again Bruce Cassidy gave him some juicy quotes to work with as he continues to call out his players.
Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark will not suit up for the Bruins game against the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday afternoon.
Here’s a look at the Stanley Cup Playoffs race prior to the Bruins matinee battle with the Penguins Saturday.
National Hockey Now
Pitt: The Boston Bruins will not be shooting at Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry Saturday when the Pens come to town. Jarry is back in Pittsburgh being evaluated for a lower-body injury and Casey DeSmith will start against the Bruins.
NYI: The New York Islanders won one for Mike Bossy in his hometown as they blanked the Montreal Canadiens and spoiled Carey Price’s long-awaited return.
Wash: Alex Ovechkin reflected on the career and life of Mike Bossy Friday.
Florida: Claude Giroux and Jonathan Huberdeau have become quite the tandem for the Florida Panthers.
Detroit: Detroit Red Wings goalie prospect Magnus Hellberg has arrived in Motown.
Vegas: Could Logan Thompson be the starter for the Vegas Golden Knights if they make the Stanley Cup Playoffs?
San Jose: So why should anyone watch the San Jose Sharks now that they’re out of the playoff race?
Canada Hockey Now
Montreal: The Bell Centre was once again rocking like it has for so many April playoff games in the past but this time it was for the long-awaited return of Carey Price.
Vancouver: It looks like the Vancouver Canucks could be without their captain Bo Horvat for a bit.
NHL
NHLPA Executive Director Donald Fehr wasn’t exactly cleared of any wrongdoing or lack of action in the Kyle Beach allegations and many still have questions for him.
The lads of 32 Thoughts Podcast remembered Mike Bossy.
With Troy in net they might have a chance with Swayman automatic loss they also need Lindholm and Pastrnak back in the lineup they’ve had enough rest, get back in the lineup and help your team.
If you feel the overwhelming urge to post a comment, could you at least make it a positive one! As a life-long Bruins fan, I listened for far too many years as so-called Bruins fans trashed Tuukka Rask, one of our all-time greatest goalies. Now you’re dissing on our next franchise netminder. And if you ever actually read the posts from Jimmy and Joe, or followed Coach Cassidy’s insights, you would know that Lindholm and Pastrnak are not resting, they’re injured!
Have to agree with Gumball, the bruins with their lineup and Swayman in goal will lose
Someone has done a mind **** to Swayman. Previous performance, when he first arrived, shows his excellenve at reading plays and seeing pucks. Now he spends his time trying to cut down angles, is out of position, etc. He is either being overcoached, or somebody is giving him wrong information.