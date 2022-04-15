BHN Daily: Godspeed Mike Bossy; Bruins Slumping; Price Is Back

Before we get into all your Boston Bruins and NHL links, the entire staff at Boston Hockey Now and National Hockey Now would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mike Bossy who passed away Friday at the age of 65. The same goes for the entire New York Islanders organization and their fans. May you all find comfort in the amazing memories he provided through his hall of fame career and life.

The tributes and sadness from Bossy’s death flooded social media throughout the morning Friday as news of his passing spread.

The NHL mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history. Full statement from Commissioner Bettman: https://t.co/JHc2cNcS27 pic.twitter.com/oEl0YlodnE — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 15, 2022

The New York Islanders are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the greatest pure goal scorer, four-time Stanley Cup Champion and Hockey Hall of Fame member, Mike Bossy. https://t.co/hbyozJ4BUS — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) April 15, 2022

The NHL Alumni Association is deeply saddened to learn that @NHL icon, Mike Bossy, has passed away at the age of 65 after a courageous battle with cancer. Mike was known to be one of the greatest pure goal-scorers to ever play the game. pic.twitter.com/N608CdoJ4n — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) April 15, 2022

It was an honor to play with you.

You will be missed. https://t.co/EjGWhYkRby — Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) April 15, 2022

And here’s the official statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman:

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups.

“Bossy scored 573 goals in 752 games – a .76 goals-per-game average that is the highest in the League’s history. He is the only player ever to record nine straight 50-goal seasons and his five 60-goal seasons are matched only by Wayne Gretzky. One of only eight players in NHL history to have scored 50 goals in his first 50 games of a season, he was similarly dominating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, during which he scored 85 goals in 129 games.

“Though containing him was the obsession of opposing coaches and checking him the focus of opposing players, Bossy’s brilliance was unstoppable and his production relentless throughout his entire career. He scored 53 goals and won the Calder Trophy in 1977-78, and his goal-scoring never waned until the injuries that prematurely ended his career limited him to 38 goals in his final season of 1986-87 – the only season he didn’t eclipse 50 goals. Voted a First Team All-Star five times, he won the Lady Byng Trophy three times and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1982. Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991 and named one of the NHL’s Top 100 Players in 2017, Bossy was one of our game’s all-time greats.

“Our deepest condolences go out to his wife, Lucie, their daughters, Josiane and Tanya, his former Islanders teammates and his countless fans on Long Island, the New York metropolitan area and throughout the hockey world. He thrilled fans like few others.”

For the record I’d take Mike Bossy over Alex Ovechkin any day! Bossy’s career .792 goals per game is not just the highest mark in franchise history but the highest mark in the history of the NHL. He was also clutch and led his team to four consecutive Stanley Cups. Ovechkin has just one cup ring for his entire career.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are officially in a slump having lost four of their last five games. How much of that can be attributed to the sudden rash of injuries the Bruins have experienced over the last ten days and how much of it is the team not playing good enough? My partner-in-scribe at BHN, Joe Haggerty gives his take and once again Bruce Cassidy gave him some juicy quotes to work with as he continues to call out his players.

Here’s the gamer from another blown lead for the Boston Bruins; this time to the lowly Ottawa Senators.

The Boston Bruins also lost goalie Linus Ullmark in the loss to the Sens.

