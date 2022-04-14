BHN Daily: Thank You Jerry York! Winter Classic Back To Fenway.

Before we get into your daily Boston Bruins and NHL links, please allow us to thank not only one of the greatest college hockey coaches ever but one of the best the game has seen in now retired Boston College head coach Jerry York.

After 50 years -28 with Boston College – behind the bench, Jerry York decided now was the time to be with his family more and spend way more time golfing.

“I have been thinking about the possibility of retiring during the past several weeks and it just seemed to me to be the right time to do so,” York said in a statement. “I am so blessed to have been involved with Boston College these past 28 years and to have had the opportunity to coach so many wonderful student-athletes.”

Per USCHO.com:

York was hired at Boston College in 1994 after coaching for 15 years at Bowling Green (1979-94) where he won the national championship in 1984. He began his head coaching career at Clarkson University at the age of 27, leading the Golden Knights from 1972 to 1979.

One of only three coaches in NCAA history to win an NCAA championship at two different schools, York led BC to the national title in 2001, 2008, 2010, and 2012. On Dec. 29, 2012, he became the all-time winningest coach in college hockey, passing Michigan State’s Ron Mason.

He finishes his career with 1,123 wins—including a record-setting 41 NCAA tournament victories. York coached the Eagles to nine Hockey East Tournament titles and 12 regular-season championships, including at least a share of five of the last seven league titles. He was named Hockey East Coach of the Year in 2004, 2011, 2014, 2018, and most recently in 2021, and won the Spencer Penrose trophy as NCAA Division I coach of the year in 1977.

Before we get into the previous 24 hours, let’s talk about the good and fun news that came from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, friend of BHN, NHL Network and ESPN Insider Kevin Weekes tweeted that he had confirmed that, as speculated, the 2023 NHL Winter Classic opponent for the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park would indeed be the John Henry and Fenway Sports Group-owned Pittsburgh Penguins.

Weekes also reported that the game would take place on Jan. 2 and not the traditional New Year’s Day, and the as expected, sources have confirmed to BHN that is because the NHL didn’t want to go head-to-head with the NFL on New Year’s Day.

The NHL made the official announcement early Wednesday evening.

Prior to TNT’s broadcast of the Colorado Avalanche-Los Angeles Kings game Wednesday night, Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand gave his reaction to what will be his first chance to skate on Fenway ice.

The @NHLBruins and @Penguins are shipping up to Boston for the 2023 #WinterClassic on #NHLonTNT ‼️☘️@Bmarch63 spoke with Liam about getting the chance to play at the historic Fenway Park and more ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/X0JjJmr49l — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) April 14, 2022

The Boston Bruins also signed prospect John Beecher to an ATO with the Providence Bruins on Wednesday.

OK, now to the bad news about the Boston Bruins. Where do we start?

So, in the first period of their 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night, the Boston Bruins lost defenseman Brandon Carlo to an undisclosed injury. Carlo, who missed practice on Wednesday, joins fellow defensemen Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) and Hampus Lindholm (lower-body) on the battered blue line injury list. Forward David Pastrnak also remains out.

