Haggs: Torey Krug Gets Last Laugh On Boston Bruins |BHN+

BOSTON – There was no flippin’ chance that Torey Krug wasn’t going to play on Tuesday night.

It was the St. Louis Blues defenseman’s 31st birthday and it was going to be his first chance to suit up in a Blues uniform at his old TD Garden home after the puck-moving defenseman never wanted to leave the Boston Bruins in the first place. Sure he had missed the previous few games with an upper body injury, but has anybody ever doubted Krug’s determination to answer the bell in the big moments of his hockey career?

So what did the ultra-competitive Krug do with a chance to show his old Boston Bruins bosses what they were missing?

He went out and scored the game-tying power play goal, busted up a play defensively leading to an insurance marker in the third period and finished a plus-2 in a strong, strong game at both ends of the ice while the Boston Bruins were down Hampus Lindholm, Matt Grzelcyk and Brandon Carlo at the other end of the ice.