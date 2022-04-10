BHN Daily: Bruins Playoff Ready? Cave’s 25 Raised To Dunkin Rafters

The Boston Bruins close out their road trip in Washington DC Sunday. Are they ready for the Stanley Cup Playoffs yet?

Colby Cave to the rafters in Providence.

Will John Ferguson Jr be the next San Jose Sharks general manager?

That and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins finish their four-game road trip in Washington DC today when they take on Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals in a 1:30 PM ET matinee.

Are the Boston Bruins ready for the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Class move by the Providence Bruins retiring former P-Bruin and Boston Bruins forward Colby Cave’s number. Cave suddenly and tragically passed away in April 2020. He was just 25-years-old.

25 Forever. The number 25 is forever Colby Cave's. The Providence Bruins retired Cave's jersey number with his wife, Emily, at center ice. Colby died after suffering a brain bleed in 2020. He was 25 years old. @ABC6 @emilyljcave #25forever @AHLBruins #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/kToVCPNoUj — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) April 10, 2022

National Hockey Now

NYI: Former Boston Bruins and Providence Bruins and current Bridgeport Sound Tigers forward Austin Czarnik was Cave’s former roommate and during that aforementioned ceremony he was able to see and hug Cave’s wife for the first time since Colby passed away.

Emily Cave brought to tears hugging Austin Czarnik during the retirement ceremony for Colby Cave's #25. The Caves and the Czarniks were close during their time in Providence. Colby & Austin lived together. The first hug between Emily and Austin since Colby's death. @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/Kt1fJZbqYx — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) April 10, 2022

Pitt: After losing their cool towards the end of another mistake-filled loss to the Washington Capitals, the Pittsburgh Penguins were self-critical and a bit angry on Saturday.

Philly: Will Denver University forward and new National Champion, Bobby Brink, sign with the Philadelphia Flyers?

Wash: Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is facing criticism for punching Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd in frustration Saturday.

Florida: Florida Panthers and former Boston College goalie Spencer Knight has found his game after a slow start this season.

Detroit: Some Detroit Red Wings prospects can now call themselves National Champions.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: What does Jake Allen’s latest injury mean for the Montreal Canadiens and more specifically Carey Price?

NHL

In the latest 32 Thoughts, will former Boston Bruins assistant general manager and current Arizona Coyotes AGM John Ferguson Jr. become the next GM of the San Jose Sharks?

The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens Saturday.

Speaking of the Leafs, is Auston Matthews the greatest American-born player? Hall of fame puck scribe Larry Brooks says not just yet, but he will be.