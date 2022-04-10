Connect with us

BHN Daily

BHN Daily: Bruins Playoff Ready? Cave’s 25 Raised To Dunkin Rafters

Published

3 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins close out their road trip in Washington DC  Sunday. Are they ready for the Stanley Cup Playoffs yet?

Colby Cave to the rafters in Providence.

Will John Ferguson Jr be the next San Jose Sharks general manager?

That and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins finish their four-game road trip in Washington DC today when they take on Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals in a 1:30 PM ET matinee.

Are the Boston Bruins ready for the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

Class move by the Providence Bruins retiring former P-Bruin and Boston Bruins forward Colby Cave’s number. Cave suddenly and tragically passed away in April 2020. He was just 25-years-old.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Former Boston Bruins and Providence Bruins and current Bridgeport Sound Tigers forward Austin Czarnik was Cave’s former roommate and during that aforementioned ceremony he was able to see and hug Cave’s wife for the first time since Colby passed away.

Pitt: After losing their cool towards the end of another mistake-filled loss to the Washington Capitals, the Pittsburgh Penguins were self-critical and a bit angry on Saturday.

Philly: Will Denver University forward and new National Champion, Bobby Brink, sign with the Philadelphia Flyers?

Wash: Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is facing criticism for punching Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd in frustration Saturday.

Florida: Florida Panthers and former Boston College goalie Spencer Knight has found his game after a slow start this season.

Detroit: Some Detroit Red Wings prospects can now call themselves National Champions.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: What does Jake Allen’s latest injury mean for the Montreal Canadiens and more specifically Carey Price?

NHL

In the latest 32 Thoughts, will former Boston Bruins assistant general manager and current Arizona Coyotes AGM John Ferguson Jr. become the next GM of the San Jose Sharks?

The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens Saturday.

Speaking of the Leafs, is Auston Matthews the greatest American-born player? Hall of fame puck scribe Larry Brooks says not just yet, but he will be.

 

 

Related Topics:

With 20 years of experience (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, ESPNBoston, NESN, NHL.com, etc.) covering the Bruins, the NHL, NCAA and junior hockey and more, Jimmy Murphy’s hockey black book is full of Hall of Famers, current players, coaches, management, scouts and a wide array of hockey media personalities that have lived in and around this great game. For 17 of his 20 years as a hockey and sports reporter, Murph covered the Bruins on essentially a daily basis covering their victorious 2011 Stanley Cup run and their 2013 run to the Final as well. Murphy has hosted national and local radio shows and podcasts and also has experience in TV as well.

Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Copyright ©2020 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now.