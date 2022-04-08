BHN Daily: David Pastrnak Out Vs Lightning; Will John Beecher Turn Pro?

The Boston Bruins will be without superstar winger David Pastrnak for a second straight game when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning Friday night.

With the University of Michigan losing to the University of Denver 3-2 in overtime at the NCAA Frozen Four Thursday, will Boston Bruins prospect John Beecher go pro?

That and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins will be without David Pastrnak for a second-straight game Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. What about defenseman Hampus Lindholm?

There is no truth to the rumor that the Boston Bruins have petitioned to shorten every period to 19 minutes. Bruce Cassidy and his team are trying to figure out why they’re surrendering so many goals as periods wind down in the last minute.

The University of Michigan suffered a stunning upset in the Frozen Four losing to the University of Denver Thursday night at TD Garden 3-2 in overtime. Will Boston Bruins prospect John Beecher forego his senior season and sign with the Boston Bruins now?

National Hockey Now

Pitt: Sidney Crosby and John Marino did not play in the Pittsburgh Penguins‘ 3-0 loss to the New York Rangers Thursday night.

Wash: Former Montreal Canadiens forward Lars Eller has been switched to the wing for the Washington Capitals.

Detroit: The Detroit Red Wings have plenty of prospects coming; who’s the second-best prospect on defense?

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche blue line is stacked but someone will be the odd-man out?

Vegas: Why did the Vegas Golden Knights and Pittsburgh Penguins move on from Marc-Andre Fleury?

San Jose: It was the end of an era in San Jose Sharks history Thursday as general manager Doug Wilson stepped down.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: If you’re a healthy scratch under Martin St. Louis right now, it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Montreal Canadiens rookie defenceman Jordan Harris watched from above Thursday night, not because he played poorly in his first two NHL games but so he could learn from those games.

NHL

Will the NHL season start late again for the 2022-23 regular season?

Why is Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner having his best season yet?