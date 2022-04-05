Game 70: Boston Bruins @ Detroit Red Wings Lines, Betting Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (44-20-5, 93 pts) vs Detroit Red Wings(26-34-9, 61 pts)

TIME: 7:30 PM ET

TV: NESN, BSDET, SN

The Boston Bruins play the tail end of a back-to-back against the Red Wings at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit Tuesday night. The Bruins are coming off a 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets Monday night in Columbus and have now won three straight games after losing 6-4 to the Toronto Maple Leafs a week ago.

The Red Wings come into the final tilt of the season with the Bruins on a two-game skid and are 2-6-2 in their last ten games. This is the first game of a four-game homestand for the Wings.

Boston Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman gets the start after Linus Ullmark stopped 20 of 22 Blue Jackets shots in the win over the Blue Jackets Monday. Swayman is 20-9-3 with a 2.23 GAA and .920 save percentage.

Alex Ndeljkovic is expected to start for the Red Wings. Nedeljkovic is 17-21-8 with a 3.31 GAA and .900 save percentage.

Betting: The Boston Bruins are heavy favorites on the money line at -200 but you can get good value on the puck line (-1.5) at +125. With David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic out and the Red Wings not exactly an offensive powerhouse, the under 6.5 (-125) is the play.

Prediction: Bruins 2 Red Wings 1 (SO)

Boston Bruins Notes

-Boston Bruins wingers David Pastrnak (undisclosed), and Trent Frederic will miss tonight’s game in Detroit after leaving the game Monday early.

-Jake DeBrusk has scored in five consecutive games (6g, 1a), including the overtime winner on Monday.

-Charlie McAvoy is riding a five-game point streak with nine assists over that span.

Detroit Red Wings Notes

-Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin leads the team in goals with 29 and points with 64 in 64 games.

-Red Wings rookie defenseman Mo Seider is a Calder Trophy finalist and rightfully so. Seider leads the team in assists with 39 helpers and has 44 points in 69 games.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron– Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall – Erik Haula – Tomas Nosek

Nick Foligno – Charlie Coyle – Craig Smith

Anton Blidh – Jack Studnicka – Marc McLaughlin

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Mike Reilly

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy

Detroit Red Wings Lineup:

Forwards:

Tyler Bertuzzi-Dylan Larkin-Lucas Raymond

Jakub Vrana – Joe Veleno – Sam Gagner

Adam Erne – Pius Suter – Oskar Sundqvist

Taro Hirose – Michael Rasmussen – Filip Zadnina

Defensemen:

Danny DeKeyser – Moritz Seider

Marc Staal-Filip Hronek

Jake Walman – Gustav Lindstrom

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic

Thomas Greiss