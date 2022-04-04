Bruins Wrap: Smith, Brown In For Bruins; Mike Bossy Is Still Alive

The Boston Bruins will have winger Craig Smith and defenseman Josh Brown back in their lineup when they play the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Monday night.

Already saddened by the news that hall of famer Mike Bossy was losing his battle with lung cancer, the hockey world began to send condolences to the Bossy family and the New York Islanders family when an erroneous report that he had passed surfaced on Twitter.

Is Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price closing in on his first NHL game of the season?

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Wrap:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told the media Monday morning that Bruins winger Craig Smith should be able to play tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Cassidy also said that defenseman Derek Forbort (lower-body) will sit out and newcomer Josh Brown will play his second game on the Bruins’ blue line. Brown will be paired with Mike Reilly.

🎥 Coach Cassidy on the #NHLBruins approach to the four-game road trip: "Four wins would be ideal. Just keep building our game. Obviously want to get as detailed as possible, as clean as possible. We’ll also try to manage some workloads as well.” pic.twitter.com/Kbsb6dbRq2 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 4, 2022

While his number was retired to the TD Garden rafters back on January 18, hall of famer Willie O’Ree was finally able to see No. 22 hanging high above the TD Garden rink in person on Saturday.

National Hockey Now

NYI: As mentioned above, hall of famer and New York Islanders great Mike Bossy is alive but his battle with lung cancer has taken a turn for the worse as he was placed in palliative care over the weekend. On Monday, there was an outpouring of love for Bossy and memories of his stories career all over social media.

Regarding the erroneous report by the lads at Spittin’ Chiclets, by no means am I excusing their rather gigantic mistake Monday in running with their false scoop that Bossy had passed away Monday, but sadly, these things happen in journalism. While yours truly has been burnt by bad information when trying to break an NHL trade or free agent signing, being burnt by such false info when reporting someone’s death is on a whole other level and I cannot imagine the embarrassment and regret Spittin Chiclets is experiencing right now. It’s just another lesson that being right is better than being first.

Pittsburgh: There’s no timetable for Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker to return to game action but the injured Penguin is much more optimistic about his status now.

Philadelphia: Veteran center Kevin Hayes is embracing the role of pseudo-captain for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Florida: The Florida Panthers may be the first team to clinch a ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs but they’re not happy just making the dance.

Detroit: Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is not taking the team’s recent losing and lackluster play as simply a young team trying to find its way. For Larkin, the way the Wings continue to lose is unacceptable.

Colorado: When will Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bo Byram be back in the Av’s lineup?

Vegas: The Vegas Golden Knights held on to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference with a dramatic 3-2 overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks Sunday night but the job is far from done.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is practicing with his teammates again and inching closer to a return this season.

Vancouver: Here’s the grim outlook for the Vancouver Canucks after their OT loss to the Knights Sunday.

NHL

Really interesting and sobering discussion on head shots in the NHL with NHL player agent Allan Walsh, co-host Adam Wylde and hall of famer Ken Dryden.