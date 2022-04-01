BHN+
Haggs: Boston Bruins Continue To Prove They ‘Don’t Like Losing’ |BHN+
As they have done pretty much all season, the Boston Bruins showed something on Thursday night after a damaging loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs just 48 hours earlier.
Sure, it was the lowly New Jersey Devils and the door to a blowout 8-1 win was opened by a Devils goalie Nico Daws that did not look ready for prime time against a Bruins team that’s turned into an offensive force over the last six weeks. The Bruins are 19-4-2 after losses this season and have time and time again dragged themselves off the mat after losses showing the kind of character, makeup and reaction to adversity that will be mandatory for success in the Stanley Cup playoffs.
