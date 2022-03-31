Talking Points: With A Six-Goal Second Period, Bruins Beat Devils 8-1

The Boston Bruins unloaded the frustration from their 6-4 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday on the New Jersey Devils Thursday in an 8-1 rout.

The Bruins broke a 2-1 lead over the Devils after one period of play by exploding for a six-goal second period. Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists; David Pastrnak had three assists; Brad Marchand scored two goals; Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk each had a goal and an assist; Taylor Hall and Erik Haula lit the lamp while rookie Marc McLaughlin scored his first NHL goal.

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark allowed just one goal on 25 shots for his second-straight win.

Jack Hughes scored his team-leading 25 goals and the lone goal for the Devils.

Devils goalie Nico Daws was pulled after allowing five goals on 20 shots and former Providence Bruin and Providence College goalie Jon Gillies let in three goals on 20 shots.

The Boston Bruins will close out their five-game homestand against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

GOLD STAR: The Perfection Line But Split Up – They may have been playing apart since Jan. 1, when Bruce Cassidy helped turned the season around and split up ‘The Perfection Line’ by taking Pastrnak away from Marchand and Bergeron, but on Thursday, arguably the best line in the NHL for the last three seasons seemed to be feeding off each other in spirit as they dominated the scoresheet. Pastrnak and Bergeron actually combined on a powerplay goal when Pastrnak grabbed the primary assist on Bergeron’s powerplay goal at 9:01 of the second and then 1:33 later, Bergeron grabbed the secondary assist on Marchand’s second goal of the game. The trio combined for eight points (3g, 5a) and fueled an offensive explosion for the Bruins.

Patrice Bergeron gets a piece of Pastrnak's perfect shot pass and it's 5-1 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/0uWn6jSrJ7 — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) April 1, 2022

BLACK EYE: P.K. Subban – Truth be told, this puck scribe has always been a fan of Subban’s pure skill and the excitement he used to be able to create that would change a game in a second. Those days are gone obviously, but it’s sad to see Subban resort to slew-footing and stupid nonsense after the whistle. He can still be better but right now he appears to be a detriment to his team.

TURNING POINT: The Second Period – Not sure what was said in the dressing room after the first period, but the Boston Bruins absolutely unloaded on the Devils in the second period. Six goals in the middle frame was all she wrote and the Bruins didn’t need to do much but not get hurt in the third period to hold on for the 8-1 win.

HONORABLE MENTION: Jake DeBrusk – After not being traded on the March 21 NHL Trade Deadline, Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk promised to embrace the ‘clarity and certainty’ of the fact he will be a Bruin until at least the offseason. On Thursday he had his best game since then with a goal and an assist. DeBrusk was buzzing and creating throughout the first two periods.

Goals in three straight games for 🔥Jake DeBrusk pic.twitter.com/bgBKMg2zmA — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) March 31, 2022

BY THE NUMBERS: 1 – First NHL goal for Billerica, MA native and former Boston College forward Marc McLaughlin at 12:04 of the second period to make it 7-1 Bruins.

What a first NHL goal in his first NHL game for Billerica native Marc McLaughlin in front of more than 50 family and friends along with his whole Boston College team from this season. Doesn’t get any better than that🚨 pic.twitter.com/zFXSYaoaSU — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) April 1, 2022

McLaughin’s 50 family and friends in attendance were obviously pretty psyched!

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was really special. I feel like I’ve lived that moment as a kid a million times.” – McLaughlin on scoring his first NHL goal.