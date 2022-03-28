Bruins Wrap: Bruins Trade Lyle, Fleury Admits Nixing Trade To Caps

A week after the NHL Trade Deadline, the Boston Bruins were still wheeling and dealing but at the AHL level.

Jeremy Swayman is rewarding Don Sweeney’s faith in him.

So why did Marc-Andre Fleury nix a trade to the Washington Capitals?

That and more in the latest BHN Wrap:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins made a minor league trade Monday sending defenseman Brady Lyle to the St. Louis Blues for future considerations. Lyle appeared in 48 games for the Providence Bruins this season and had two goals and seven assists. He was a minus 7. Lyle had seven goals and seven assists in 25 games last season and finished at a plus 8. Lyle reported straight to the Blues AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Speaking of trades, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made it abundantly clear since last offseason that he was not trading rookie goalie Jeremy Swayman, even after he went out and locked Linus Ullmark up for four years with a $5 million cap hit with a full no-movement clause in the first two years. Sweeney never budged despite some tempting offers and now Swayman is making him look like a genius.

Easily the biggest factor in the Boston Bruins becoming one of the best teams in the NHL since Jan. 1 has been their forward depth, but can the fourth line chip in even more offensively? Tomas Nosek, Nick Foligno and Curtis Lazar believe they can.

Here’s to another 200 games in the NHL for Patrice Bergeron after he just hit the 1200-game milestone.

National Hockey Now

NYI: While the Boston Bruins are thriving on their depth, the New York Islanders are realizing they don’t have much.

Pittsburgh: So how are the Pittsburgh Penguins handling Evgeni Malkin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine that has basically become a genocide?

Philadelphia: With the 2021-22 regular season already in the trash can for the Philadelphia Flyers, our man in Philly, Sam Carchidi takes a in-depth look at some potential first round picks for the Flyers.

Washington: Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has explained why he nixed a trade to the Washington Capitals.

Florida: The Florida Panthers will finally get to experience the comforts and advantages of playing at home after a stretch that saw them play nine of their last ten games on the road.

Detroit: After getting shellacked 11-2 by the Pittsburgh Penguins, will Detroit Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill get his pink slip earlier than expected?

Colorado: Our man in Denver, Adrian Dater, is getting frustrated with Artturi Lehkonen’s visa issues and him not yet playing for the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas: Will the failed Evgenii Dadonov trade prevent the Vegas Golden Knights from getting Mark Stone and/or Max Pacioretty into the lineup before the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin? Will they make the postseason?

San Jose: Can San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meir reach the 40-goal plateau?

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: Justin Barron achieved a lifelong dream and donned the CH for the Montreal Canadiens for the first time on Sunday night in New Jersey.

Calgary: It’s looking more and more like the Calgary Flames won’t be able to afford bringing back Johnny Gaudreau who is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 9.

Vancouver: Are the Vancouver Canucks protecting Thatcher Demko and Jaro Halak enough?

NHL

Co-founder of the Respect Group Sheldon Kennedy is pleased with progress in the NHL’s focus to prevent abuse and bullying.

Will the ‘Kucherov Rule’ become an actual thing? NHL general managers discussed that and more at the first day of the NHL GM meetings.

Finally, just want to say that I stand by everything I said about Chris Nilan here on Sunday. As I said, it was classless and hypocritical considering he has advocated against bullying and those who make mental health taboo. That’s exactly what he did to Jonathan Drouin and in fact, in a not-so-pleasant and profanity-laden phone call to me Sunday, did to me and called Drouin ‘a bleeping quitter’.

All that being said, I’m glad he realized he crossed a line and apologized to the Montreal Canadiens winger on Monday. I’m not going to sit here on a high horse and pretend I don’t have a plethora of tweets I regret, but anti-bullying and mental health are issues I care deeply about. The hockey world is a better world without players having to feel ashamed because they’re injured or not performing to the standards of demanding fans and media.

Note: He has blocked me but someone sent me this photo: